Photos: 7 films that celebrate sister-brother bond

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2022
Hare Ram Hare Krishna – Probably the most popular brother-sister film that talks about the ethereal bond that distance and years doesn’t impact. ‘Phoolon ka taaron ka’ is still one of the oft played songs of RD Burman’s 1971 track.
Majboor – This 1974 Amitabh Bachchan film shows the brother-sister bond via the song ‘Nahin main nahin dekh sakta tujhe rote hue…’
Resham Ki Dori – The title says it all. The brother-sister bond is the driving factor of this 1975 Dharmendra film.
Josh – This 2000 SRK-Aishwarya Rai film takes the brother-sister bonding to a different level where the orphaned twins brave it all together.
Iqbal – The way the younger sister is protective and supportive of her mute elder brother in this 2005 film, takes the bond to a different level.
My Brother Nikhil – This 2005 film redefines sibling goals when the sister helps her HIV positive brother deal with his sexual choices and the social pressures.
Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya - This 1998 film was about possessive, over protective brother and his sister. The equation of Arbaaz Khan and Kajol as siblings in this film was perfect.