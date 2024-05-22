7 Facts About Buddha You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | May 22, 2024
Buddha's birth name is Siddhartha Gautam.
Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal, as a wealthy Prince of Kapilvastu.
Buddha had a wife and a son. Wife named Yasodhara and son Rahula.
Buddha spent most of his life walking thousands of miles and teaching people about the philosophy of enlightenment.
As per Hindus, Gautam Buddha is said to be the 9th avatar of Lord Vishnu.
For Buddhists, Buddha is a teacher rather than a God.
He died in 483BC in Khushinagar, India.