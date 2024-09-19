7 Ethnic Fashion Inspirations From Kalyani Priyadarshan For Festive Days

By: Rahul M | September 19, 2024
South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan isn't just renowned for her acting skills but also for her captivating ethnic styles. Here are seven ethnic fashion inspirations from the actress' traditional looks for the festival season
All images from Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram
Ooze minimal elegance like the actress in a traditional kasavu saree, complemented with gold accessories and subtle makeup
For a more defined look, a beautiful green drape featuring intricate floral prints can be a great choice for festivals
You can never go wrong with an exquisite lehenga for the ultimate festive glam, like in this Kalyani's multi-hued attire
Another great option can be a heavily embellished lehenga, exuding glamour and royalty, accentuated with matching jewellery
Apart from lehengas and sarees, a basic kurta set in vibrant shades of yellow, blue, green and red can provide a comfortable yet stylish look
You can even adorn a traditional two-piece set with a twist of Western elegance for a trendy fashion
Lastly, for extra glam, a modern saree drape with dramatic silhouettes can be an ideal choice for the traditional event
