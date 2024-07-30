7 Essential Tips To Maintain Tulsi Plant (Holy Basil)

By: Rahul M | July 30, 2024
Tulsi also called Holy Basil, is one of the sacred plants in the Hindu religion. Here are essential tips for maintaining a tulsi plant at home
The tulsi plant likes damp soil, however avoid overwatering it since this could affect the stems and roots, further damaging your plant
Tulsi grows best in full daylight, so when planting it in your balcony or home garden, be sure to choose a spot with effective sunlight
Try to mist the leaves and stems of your tulsi plant with rice water or water flavoured with banana peels once or twice a week for better growth and plant health
Pruning the plant on a regular basis will encourage thick growth and reduce dead leaves
Add an even layer of natural mulch around the base of the plant. This helps to retain moisture, keep weeds out, and control soil temperature, avoiding dry soil and plant
Harvest tulsi leaves often to promote better growth of new leaves in the plants
Lastly, try moving the tusli plant into a large container and place as it grows bigger
