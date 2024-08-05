7 Essential Tips To Maintain Aloe Vera Plant

By: Rahul M | August 05, 2024
Make sure the aloe vera plant gets at least six hours of indirect sunlight each day. Without it, the stem will weaken, and the plant will be damaged
All images from Canva
While it's essential to water your plants, overwatering can harm them. Be careful not to overwater your aloe vera plant
Choosing the ideal pot for your plant is crucial for avoiding overwatering and promoting root growth. The best containers for aloe vera are made of terracotta or concrete
As the aloe vera plant will grow with effective care, it is essential to re-pot it in a larger container after a few years
Aloe vera plants can produce "pups" at the roots. To prevent damage, you can remove the pups by separating them from the plant and repotting the plant into new containers
When the aloe vera plant begins to thrive and grow more leaves, you can start harvesting the leaves
There are several varieties of Aloe vera plants, such as snake aloe, sunset aloe, zebra aloe, and more, so choose wisely and take good care of your plant.
