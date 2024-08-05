7 Essential Tips To Maintain Aloe Vera Plant

By: Rahul M | August 05, 2024

Make sure the aloe vera plant gets at least six hours of indirect sunlight each day. Without it, the stem will weaken, and the plant will be damaged

All images from Canva

While it's essential to water your plants, overwatering can harm them. Be careful not to overwater your aloe vera plant

Choosing the ideal pot for your plant is crucial for avoiding overwatering and promoting root growth. The best containers for aloe vera are made of terracotta or concrete

As the aloe vera plant will grow with effective care, it is essential to re-pot it in a larger container after a few years

Aloe vera plants can produce "pups" at the roots. To prevent damage, you can remove the pups by separating them from the plant and repotting the plant into new containers

When the aloe vera plant begins to thrive and grow more leaves, you can start harvesting the leaves

There are several varieties of Aloe vera plants, such as snake aloe, sunset aloe, zebra aloe, and more, so choose wisely and take good care of your plant.

Thanks For Reading!

Holy Basil: 7 Miraculous Power Of Tulsi
Find out More