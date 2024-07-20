7 Essential Tips To Deal With Criticism At Work

By: Rahul M | July 20, 2024
You might face criticism at work for your performance or the work you've presented. It might crumble you or make you feel demotivated. But here are a few ways you can handle the criticism smoothly.
All images from Canva
Pay close attention to the criticism without trying to interrupt or explaining yourself.
If the feedback is not understood, ask for specific examples. This will help you understand exactly what needs improvement. Make sure you understand what your boss or manager needs you to improve.
Express gratitude for the feedback, even if it’s difficult to hear. Do it take it upon your ego. Know that you are human and can make mistakes. This shows professionalism and openness to improvement.
Create specific, measurable goals based on the feedback to improve your performance. Make a action plan and discuss it with your seniors. This will show how serious you are about your work.
Focus on the potential for growth rather than dwelling on the negative aspects of the criticism. Use this criticism to build good adaptability instead of frowning and demotivating yourself.
After implementing changes, reflect on the outcomes and what you’ve learned from the experience. You will only learn out of experiences.