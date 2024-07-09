7 Effective Tips To Build Good Relations At Workspace

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 09, 2024
You don't realise this but your workspace is the place you spend most of your day at. Building good relations with your colleagues can help you increase productivity and also good mental health.
All images from Canva
Talk clearly and listen intently. Be approachable and have open lines of contact. Make sure you understand and that others understand you.
Respect, even if you don't agree, the views of others. Consider your coworkers' thoughts and feelings to demonstrate empathy. Respect and acknowledge diversity in the workplace.
Be trustworthy. Follow through your commitments. Make sure maintain confidentiality and are reliable. Trust is built over time through consistent and reliable actions.
When your coworkers ask for help, be there to offer it. Building a cooperative team attitude and strengthening your relationships can be achieved through sharing knowledge and offering support.
Maintaining professional boundaries is just as crucial as forming friendships at work. Keep personal and professional affairs apart to prevent miscommunications or disputes.