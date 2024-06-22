7 Effective Remedies For Dry Skin

By: Rahul M | June 22, 2024
Your skin can act according to weather and according to what diet you consume. Here are a few remedies that can help you treat dry skin.
Jojoba oil is an essential oil that can help you retrieve the moisture of your skin. The structure of Jojoba oil is similar to your skin's oil, making it a perfect herbal remedy for dry skin.
You can apply baby oil over your dry skin. Baby oil contains vitamin E that hydrates the skin and keeps it moisturised.
Rose water mixed with some glycerin can also be an excellent remedy for dry skin. It will not you bring softness to your skin but will also get your skin glowing.
Honey and almond oil can make a good combination for your skin. Honey has antioxidant properties that helps in exfoliating your skin and almond oil, rich in vitamins A and E nourishes it.
Besan ubtan is a traditional remedy to treat dry skin and acne. Applying a mixture of Besan Ubtan and rosewater can cleanse your skin within minutes.
Oatmeal, milk and honey scrub is another remedy to get rid of dry skin. This scrub will exfoliate the dry skin and give you a smooth, glowing skin.