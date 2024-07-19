7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Scalp Moisturised & Healthy

By: Rahul M | July 19, 2024
Coconut oil is the ideal natural remedy that will moisturise a dry scalp and foster smooth hair
All images from Canva
Using Aloe Vera gel on your scalp can treat a dry scalp by gently moisturising it. It is one of the most effective natural remedies for scalp problems
Onion has several benefits for our hair, including scalp care. Onion juice has antiseptic properties that will treat scalp problems, promote healthy scalps, and moisturise hair
Using bananas in hair can get messy, but they are one of the vital ingredients that moisturise the scalp. Use it as a hair mask at home to enhance your scalp and hair
Next on the list is honey, an ingredient with many benefits for hair and skin. It is rich in anti-bacterial properties that will effectively moisturise your scalp
Apple cider vinegar is astringent in nature, treating dry scalps, moisturising, and providing essential hydration to hair
Lastly, massaging your hair with essential oils such as almond oil, lavender oil, and jojoba oil can promote hair growth, moisturise your scalp, and keep your hair healthy
