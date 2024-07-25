7 Easy Eye Exercises To Reduce Strain Caused By Screen Time

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 25, 2024
Extended screen time can cause eye strain, which is a common problem that frequently results in discomfort and weariness. Regular eye exercises can assist in reducing some of this strain.
Close your eyes and take a comfortable seat. Gently rotate your eyes in a clockwise and counterclockwise direction. Perform this drill five to ten times in each direction. It facilitates improved circulation and flexibility around the eyes.
Keep your thumb or a pen at arm's length. Maintaining your concentration on the object, gradually bring it closer to your nose. When it gets near your nose, move your gaze to a far-off item. Ten repetitions of this procedure will increase flexibility and attention.
After rubbing your hands together to create heat, softly cover your closed eyes with your palms. Make sure no light gets through. For a minute or two, maintain this position to ease tension and relax your eye muscles.
The 20-20-20-rule. Look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This easy technique lets your eyes relax and concentrate, which helps reduce eye strain.
Blinking keeps your eyes moist and prevents dryness. Try to blink every 4-6 seconds, especially when using digital devices. For a more focused exercise, blink rapidly for 10-15 seconds, then close your eyes for a few seconds to relax.
See a giant figure eight projected onto the wall in front of you. Without turning your head, slowly trace the figure eight with your eyes. After a minute of this exercise in one way, switch to the other. This practice improves flexibility and eye coordination.