7 Easy Exercises To Kick-Start Your Morning 

By: Rahul M | September 18, 2024
Jumping Jacks: A great full-body warm-up that increases your heart rate and energises you in the morning. Giving a great start to the day
All images from Canva
Squats: It strengthen your legs and core while boosting your metabolism also improving your stability
Push-Ups: It tone your upper body and improves your overall strength. You can modify it with knee push-ups apart from normal ones for effective result
High Knees: It is an easy and effective exercise for a morning routine. It activates your core and the cardio move also improves your mobility
Plank: This simple yet effective exercise builds your core strength, and stability and tones your abs
Lunges: An ideal exercise to strengthen your legs as well as your core, it also aims for your stability and mobility
Mountain Climbers: A great dynamic exercise combination of cardio and strength training, easy to incorporate into the morning routine
Thanks For Reading!