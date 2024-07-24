7 Easy Corn (Bhutta) Dishes To Savour This Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 24, 2024
I bet everyone loves a bowl of hot soup during the rainy season. And, what's better than Corn soup? It is light and warm soup with a subtle taste of corn to savour for the monsoon
All images from Canva
Corn pulao or corn-fried rice can be a great option for your next meal. This easy dish can be made with a few simple steps, keeping you fuller for longer time
Next, a corn sandwich is a simple and healthy meal you can have for monsoon breakfast
Corn chaat is a tangy and flavourful corn snack that you can make at home with no time and low effort
Apart from chaat, you can also try easy recipes of corn salad for a healthy and nutritious meal during the lazy season
Spinach and corn soup is a healthy and light soup with tremendous health benefits. Apart from soup, you can also try a spinach and corn sandwich
Last but not least, we cannot miss everyone's monsoon favourite roasted bhutta. Savour this with lemon juice and chaat masala for the best taste
Thanks For Reading!