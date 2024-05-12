7 Easy Bridal Hairstyles For Summer Wedding Season

By: Rahul M | May 12, 2024

One of the most popular Indian bridal hairstyles is a bun. For your summer wedding, opt for a sleek bun with beautiful flowers. 

Instagram | Kiara Advani

Bridal braids are a great option for the hot wedding season. People who have longer hair must opt for this style. 

Pinterest | Keerthi

You can always leave your hair open with hair accessories doing their job. It will give you a simple yet elegant look. People with longer hair should not go for this style, as leaving your hair open during the summer can make you sweaty and uncomfortable. 

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

A high bridal bun will give you a sophisticated and clean look. It is a great option during a heatwave. 

Instagram | Tara Sutaria

Half-hair up and down is a versatile hairstyle for brides. Accessorize your hair with minimal flowers to give it a bridal touch. 

Instagram | Make By Mansi

Lower ponytails with exquisite hair accessories can be your summer bridal hairstyle look.

Pinterest | Rhea Patel

Summer asks for simplicity! Opt for a minimalistic hairstyle that will enhance your beauty and give you a dreamy look in the summer.

Instagram | Alanna Panday

