7 Easy Bridal Hairstyles For Summer Wedding Season

By: Rahul M | May 12, 2024
One of the most popular Indian bridal hairstyles is a bun. For your summer wedding, opt for a sleek bun with beautiful flowers.
Instagram | Kiara Advani
Bridal braids are a great option for the hot wedding season. People who have longer hair must opt for this style.
Pinterest | Keerthi
You can always leave your hair open with hair accessories doing their job. It will give you a simple yet elegant look. People with longer hair should not go for this style, as leaving your hair open during the summer can make you sweaty and uncomfortable.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
A high bridal bun will give you a sophisticated and clean look. It is a great option during a heatwave.
Instagram | Tara Sutaria
Half-hair up and down is a versatile hairstyle for brides. Accessorize your hair with minimal flowers to give it a bridal touch.
Instagram | Make By Mansi
Lower ponytails with exquisite hair accessories can be your summer bridal hairstyle look.
Pinterest | Rhea Patel
Summer asks for simplicity! Opt for a minimalistic hairstyle that will enhance your beauty and give you a dreamy look in the summer.
Instagram | Alanna Panday
