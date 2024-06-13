7 Chic Blazer Looks Of Sonakshi Sinha As A Fashion Icon

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
Apart from her captivating acting skills, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is known for her striking fashion moments among the Genz.
All images from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
One of her fashion staples is adorning a blazer in style. The Heeramandi actress is often captured in an exquisite blazer at several public events.
This pastel ensemble by fashion designer Payal Singhal is a perfect blend of floral patterns and colourful hues. The actress effortlessly embraced the summer fashion with her staple blazer look.
Sonakshi also likes to wear traditional attire with modern flair. The shiny orange outfit by Arpita Mehta featuring a blazer with intricate mirror work perfectly represents that.
Apart from the glitz and glam, fashion queen oozes chic and sophistication with her choice of blazers in her looks.
The Kalank actress' wardrobe is incomplete without a piece of long coat.
Gracing the events with her boss lady look, Sonakshi has proved herself as a fashion icon in the industry.
