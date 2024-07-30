7 Bollywood Movies That Cherish Female Friendships

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 30, 2024
Female friendships are rare and should be cherished at any cost. Here are some of the best Bollywood movies that have promoted female friendships. Kanagana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon's friendship in the movie Queen is very inspiring. This is how women uplift other women.
All images from Pinterest
Veronica and Meera's friendship in Cocktail is a special connection where there are barriers, disappointments and memories but most importantly, there is a lot of love.
Aditi and Naina's friendship in Yeh Jawnani Hai Deewani is the kind of friendship that reminds you of a person who you never thought would mean so much to you in the future.
Veere Di Wedding decodes adult friendships where everybody is tangled in their lives but they will all stand up together for each other when necessary.
Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's friendhsip is crew reminds of best friends you found at work. Spending years together, they become an integral part of your life.
Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar's friendship in Mimi is the epitome of female friendships. Through thick and thin. This one friend not only makes good memories with you but is also right besides you in your difficult times.
Pink, an award winning film shows how three girls stand with each other and refuse to give up on each other while fighting the most difficult battle of their lives.