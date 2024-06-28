7 Best Houseplants To Keep In Your Bathroom

By: Rahul M | June 28, 2024
Pothos is one of the best plants for bathrooms to elevate the indoor aesthetic. Its distinct features and low maintenance make it the ideal choice for many.
All images from Canva
Spider plants can thrive even in low light and humidity, being the best houseplant for your bathroom. These plants don't need much water and can be easily grown with less work.
Bromeliad plants are a perfect addition to your bathroom interior. It adds a pop-up colour. If kept near the window, it can bloom beautiful flowers.
Apart from providing many health benefits, a small Aloe Vera plant can also make for a great ornamental element to your bathroom vanity.
Enhance your bathroom decor by adding a Chinese Evergreen plant. Their green, lush and long leaves can be an attractive feature indoors.
If you have a larger space in your bathroom and love to have green beauty for the interior, then you must bring home the Areca Palm plant.
Last on the list is an evergreen Money Plant. Hang it in a basket or near the shower or pot it anywhere in the bathroom; it can effortlessly enhance the overall look of your interior.
Thanks For Reading!