7 Best Essential Oils For Your Skin And Hair

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 10, 2024
International Essential Oils Day is observed on July 11 to understand the importance natural remedies that encourage rest, improve wellbeing, and provide aromatic advantages for a healthy lifestyle. One such oil is Lavender Oil. It soothes and calms irritated skin. Helps in healing acne and scars.
Tea Tree Oil is an essential oil that has multiple benefits for your skin and hair. Because of its antimicrobial qualities, it treats acne. Redness and inflammation are reduced by it. It clears hair follicles and promotes growth.
Rosemary Oil contains antioxidants that protect the skin. It also helps with dermatitis and eczema. It reduces puffiness. It also stimulates hair growth and thickening of hair.
Peppermint oil increases blood flow to the scalp, which encourages the development of hair. It reduces itching and dandruff. It also adds a aromatic fragrance to your hair.
Jojoba oil is said to numerous benefits when used for skin and hair. It moisturises your skin, balances production of oil on skin and heals dry lips and skin. It also helps with dry scalp. It moisturises your hair and makes them thick and shiny.
Chamomile oil helps in soothing irritated and sensitive skin. It also promotes healing of minor wounds and burns. It softens and conditions the hair. It also lightens hair color naturally.
Argan Oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acid that helps in disappearance of scars and stretch marks. It also adds shine to your hair and repairs damaged hair.