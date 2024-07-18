7 Best 'Dilli Jaise' Chole Bhature Joints In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 18, 2024
Who doesn't like a lip-smacking plate of Chole Bhature? Here are a few famous joints in Mumbai.
All images from Canva
Chole Bhature at Chawla's, Sion. Sion's koliwada has some of the best eateries that will remind you of the streets of Punjab. You can have one of the best chole bhature's here.
Dilli Se in Chembur is one the best joints to have the most authentic chole bhature. This joint is ace cricketer Virat Kohli's favourite joint in Mumbai to have chole bhature. They also have some of the tastiest stuffed kulchas and lassi's.
Gulati Sweets in Andheri is also another popular place to savor some chole bhature. It is a sweet shop but sure will find some tasty chole bhature. Do not forget to try their garam garam 'Jalebi' after you've savored the chole bhature.
If someday, you visit CSMT, marine drive and fort, do not forget to visit Oye Kake for their delicious plate of chole bhature. It is one of the best joints for north Indian food.
VIG at Chembur is a famous local eatery. The people residing in the area will easily guide you there because everybody loves to eat at VIG's. Chole Bhature, dal pakwan and lassi are some of their famous dishes.
Lashkar By Punjab Sweet House, Bandra is anohter famous joint to have chole bhature. They surely whip up delicacy in their food which makes people visit them over and over again.