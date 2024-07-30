7 Best Cheesecake Outlets In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 30, 2024
Who does not love a creamy, out of the world cheesecake? Here are some of the best cheesecakes for you to savor in Mumbai
All images from Canva
Cheesecakes from Bastain Mumbai are truly flavourful. It is located at Linkin road, Bandra. Their Thandai cheesecake is a must try.
Daniel Pâtissier, located in Pali hills, Bandra is serves japanese style cheesecake as their speciality. The fluffy yet creamy cheesecake can instantly lift up your spirits.
Cheesecakes at Guilt Trip will surely become your regular guilty pleasure. Their specialty is peanut butter and banana cheesecake. It is located in Khar, Mumbai.
Poetry By Love And Cheesecake in Chembur serve scrumptious cheesecakes. Their Nutella cheesecakes are worth gaining those extra kilos.
Smoke House Deli not only has delicious food but also a range of delicious cheesecakes. If you are not much of a sweet tooth but you crave for a cheesecake, this is your go to place.
Cheesecakes at Mia Cucina in Powai is the perfect dessert after their oh so delicious pizzas.