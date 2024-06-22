7 Benefits Of Using Honey On Your Face

By: Rahul M | June 22, 2024
Honey has several medicinal properties. Honey is naturally produced by plant matter, enzyme activity and live bacteria coming together.
All images from Canva
Unpasteurized, raw honey is a powerful remedy for skin. It helps reduce inflammation and its sticky texture helps clear impurities.
Raw honey helps in balancing the bacteria on your skin. This helps in managing the acne.
Honey has the ability to exfoliate your skin. It helps in eliminating the dead skin and making it look clearer and brighter.
Honey acts a good mask for wounds. It also helps in body's healing process.
Honey can act as a deeply nourishing moisturizer for your skin. It helps in hydrating the skin from the inside.
Honey acts a antioxidant and prevents the skin from aging. It removes wrinkles and fine lines . It also helps restore the glow on your skin.