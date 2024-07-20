7 Benefits Of Triphala For Your Hair

By: Rahul M | July 20, 2024
Triphala, a traditional Ayurvedic herbal remedy, is composed of three fruits, Amla , Haritaki , and Bibhitaki. It is renowned for its numerous health benefits and hair hair benefits too.
All images from Canva
The vitamins and antioxidants in Triphala, especially from Amla, help to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.
The antimicrobial properties of Triphala help in maintaining a healthy scalp by preventing dandruff and other scalp infections.
Regular use of Triphala can improve the texture of hair, making it softer and shinier.
Amla, a component of Triphala, is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help prevent premature graying of hair.
Triphala acts as a natural conditioner, helping to retain moisture in the hair and making it more manageable.
The cleansing properties of Triphala help detoxify the scalp, removing toxins and promoting a healthy environment for hair growth.