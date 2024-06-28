7 Benefits Of Eating Pear During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 28, 2024
Pear is one of the monsoon beloved fruits that we enjoy eating. They are rich in nutrients and provide several health benefits for your body, including promoting gut health and better digestion.
They are rich in antioxidant properties like flavonoids that can lower inflammation and protect you against viral diseases.
Pears which are red in colour provide healthy heart benefits, and the ones in green are good for your eyes.
They contain fibre and anthocyanin, which can reduce the risk of diabetes. Include it in your monsoon diet to manage your blood sugar level.
Eating pear can lower the risk of heart stroke and improve blood pressure and cholesterol in the body.
Additionally, it has a high amount of water and fibre which can keep you fuller for a longer time and help weight management.
Pears are easily available during the monsoon season in India. You can include it in your diet as fruit salad, pear juice or other trendy dishes.
