7 Benefits Of Drinking Black Tea During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 14, 2024
Black Tea is one of the ideal beverages to have on rainy days, which also promotes overall health.
All images from Canva
Black tea contains antioxidant properties, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Another antioxidant property called flavonoids in black tea can promote better heart health.
Studies suggest that drinking black tea can improve gut health and immunity in your body.
Consuming black tea during the monsoon can cure colds and coughs, making you feel better in the cold weather.
Regular consumption of black tea can reduce your body's systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
It is a great unsweetened drink that may lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin utilisation.