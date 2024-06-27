7 Benefits Of Consuming Soaked Almonds

By: Rahul M | June 27, 2024
Almond as a dry fruit is healthy but soaked and peeled almonds have multiple benefits. He4re are reasons why you should include soaked almonds in your diet.
All images from Canva
Soaking almonds in water for a few hours and then consuming them can help remove anti-nutrients like tannin and oxalates which affect the nutrient absorption of almonds in the body.
Soaking almonds can make its texture soft, making it easier to chew. It also aids in digestion.
Consuming soaked almonds can help with weight management. They are low in calories, provide nutrients and also help in digestion, making it a good staple.
Soaked almonds can help in improving brain function. Almonds are known for its positive effects on brain. It contains L-carnitine that helps in creating healthy brain cells.
Soaked almonds are also good for heart health. The potassium, protein and magnesium present in almonds helps in promoting good heart health.
Consuming soaked almonds are proven to improve glycemic control, which helps in controlling blood sugar and hence, it helps prevent diabetes.