7 Benefits Of Consuming Okra (Bhindi)

By: Rahul M | June 21, 2024
Okra, commonly known as lady finger or Bhindi in India is a healthy vegetable due to its rich nutritional content
All images from Canva
Okra is packed with nutrients like magnesium, vitamin A and C, Calcium and Potassium.
Okra's high fibre content helps with digestion and aids constipation. Moreover, it supports healthy gut.
Okra water can act as a natural conditioner for your hair. Soaking Okra in water overnight and applying that water on your hair can help moisturize the scalp and give you nourished and shiny hair.
Due to compounds like polyphenols and fiber present in Okra, it helps you regulate blood sugar levels and prevent the risk of diabetes.
Okra is also rich in vitamin C that promotes good immunity and protects against illnesses.
Consuming Okra regularly can help you enhance your vision. It helps prevent age-related macular degeneration and maintains healthy eyesight.