7 Benefits Of Consuming Gond Katira (Tragacanth gum)

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 06, 2024
"Gond Katira" is extracted from Astragalus plants. It transforms into a jelly-like substance when combined with water. Due to its ability to cool and enhance general health, it can be used for a variety of purposes.
The ability of gond katira to cool your body is one of its primary benefits. It is added to drinks during hot weather to help you stay cool and prevent heat strokes.
The benefits of Gond Katira in skin care are well established. It improves the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on your skin by hydrating it.
Gond Katira helps in weight loss. When you take it before meals, it can reduce your appetite and help you eat less, which is great for losing weight.
Gond Katira is high in magnesium and calcium, both of which are necessary for healthy bones. During pregnancy, gond ladoos are recommended for women to help with bone strength and overall health benefits.
The benefit of Gond Katira for respiratory health is just another amazing advantage. Due to its expectorant properties, it is effective in relieving mucus and curing colds and coughs.
Gond Katira also helps in maintaining good liver health. Natural compounds present in gond katira enhance liver function.
