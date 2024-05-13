7 Benefits Of Amla For Summer

By: Rahul M | May 13, 2024
Amal, also called Indian gooseberry, is a popular green fruit with various nutritional benefits. Eating amla during the summer keeps your body cool due to its cooling effect.
The sour fruit contains Vitamin C 20 times more than orange juice, which improves tannins and reverses the ageing effect.
It is a great source of nutrients, providing vitamins, iron, fibre, potassium and much more for your body.
Amla has a strong antioxidants property that protects against heart problems and strengthens heart muscles.
Amla juice is a wonderful refresher for summer that also promotes healthy skin by preventing rashes and acne.
People with diabetes must include amla in their diet as it reduces blood sugar levels.
The antioxidant property in Amla reduces the amount of free radicals in your body, which is related to skin ageing and wrinkles.