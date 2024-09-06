7 Auspicious Colours To Wear On Hartalika Teej 2024

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024
Hartalika Teej 2024 will be observed on Friday, September 6, 2024. This auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Check out the holy colours to adorn this day:
Canva
Don a traditional pink saree that not only radiates beauty but also represents love, sweetness and compassion on this day
Alia Bhatt's Instagram
One of the ethnic colours in our culture, red symbolises the bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Hartalika Teej
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Wearing a green ensemble on this holy day will bring you good health, prosperity and blessings for couple
Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
An enchanting orange lehenga exudes elegance. The colour being divine blessings for married couples on this auspicious festival
The luxurious purple hue resembles wisdom and spirituality, so choose exquisite purple attire
The refreshing and bright shade of yellow embraces the divine blessings of Goddes Parvati on the Hartalika Teej festival
Lastly, the rich colour of turquoise reflects clarity, wisdom and calmness
Thanks For Reading!