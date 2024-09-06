7 Auspicious Colours To Wear On Hartalika Teej 2024

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024

Hartalika Teej 2024 will be observed on Friday, September 6, 2024. This auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Check out the holy colours to adorn this day: 

Don a traditional pink saree that not only radiates beauty but also represents love, sweetness and compassion on this day

One of the ethnic colours in our culture, red symbolises the bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Hartalika Teej

Wearing a green ensemble on this holy day will bring you good health, prosperity and blessings for couple

An enchanting orange lehenga exudes elegance. The colour being divine blessings for married couples on this auspicious festival 

The luxurious purple hue resembles wisdom and spirituality, so choose exquisite purple attire 

The refreshing and bright shade of yellow embraces the divine blessings of Goddes Parvati on the Hartalika Teej festival 

Lastly, the rich colour of turquoise reflects clarity, wisdom and calmness 

