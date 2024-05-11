7 Astounding Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

By: Rahul M | May 11, 2024
Himachal Pradesh, a jewel in the crown of India's tourism, is a state in the Himalayas, offering a plethora of natural wonders. Its winter capital, Dharamshala, is a treasure trove of monasteries, temples and breathtaking scenery. Here are the seven places to visit in Dharamshala:
Triund Hill is a beautiful place that provides panoramic views. The hill is 19 km from Dharamshala.
St. John in the Wilderness is located near Dharamshala. The sacred monument is one of the best places if you want to seek solace.
Gyuto Monastery, a testament to the devotion to Lord Buddha, holds a significant place in Dharamshala's cultural landscape, making it a must-visit for spiritual seekers.
Kangara Tea Garden is one of the best-known places in Himanchal Pradesh. The tea garden is well-known for its organic method and is located on the outskirts of Dharamshala.
The Tsuglagkhang Complex is a Buddhist temple located in Dharamshala. It is one of the religious sites for spiritual lovers.
Bhagsu, also called Bhaksu, is famous for its waterfalls, which are another scenic spot in Dharamshala.
Bhagsunag Temple is one of the significant temples and is considered a sacred monument according to local beliefs.
