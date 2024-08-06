7 Affordable Places For Your Next Date In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024
Mumbai is a beautiful city to explore. It surely is fun if you have a partner to explore it with. Even when your pockets are tight, Mumbai has its own love language set for you. Here are a few places you can go on a date with your partner
You can visit Colaba Causeway. It is a popular commercial street offering you everything from clothing, jewellry and delicious food at some of the oldest cafes in Mumbai
The one and only, Marine Drive. Try going at Marines post 9pm in the evening on weekdays to experience the best. Sip a cup a chai with your loved one while the waves crash across the necklace. You can also choose to walk along the lines
Bandra fort is yet another place to go on a date. You can find solace at this place and you can plan a nice little picnic with the sea-link's view
Prithvi cafe can be the perfect place for a ideal date. Good ambience, good food and great historical significance
A cycle ride to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It could be a great date idea to spend some time amidst the wild and the nature. Walking through the park in itself can be made memorable
Lastly, the best date idea is to go on a boat ride from Gateway of India. This might not be the most affordable date idea but it can be memorable one for sure. The best time to go for a date on a boat is during the sunset.