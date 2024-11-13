6 Ways Acts Of Kindness Can Boost Your Mental Health

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 13, 2024

Acts of kindness can significantly uplift mental health, benefiting both, the one who being kind and the one who is recieving it. On World Kindness Day, let's know how kindness can affect your mental health

Performing acts of kindness can lower levels of stress by shifting focus away from personal challenges and onto positive social interactions, fostering a sense of calm

Being kind releases "feel-good" hormones like serotonin and dopamine, contributing to what's known as a 'helper's high'

Helping others reinforces a sense of purpose and self-worth, enhancing confidence and building a stronger, more positive self-image

When we help others, it interrupts negative thinking patterns by allowing us to focus on positive actions and emotions, which can alleviate symptoms of depression

Kindness can increase gratitude by helping us appreciate what we have and value the joy of giving

Kindness has been linked to physiological benefits like reduced blood pressure and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which ultimately supports mental health

