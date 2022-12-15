6 Vastu tips for perfect date and romantic relationship

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Is love life influenced by Vastu Shashtra? Yes, everything on this universe is, so is love and romance. Try these easy tips to attract love, build your special bond, enjoy the date without obstacles and more...
As per Vastu, the best direction for having a romantic conversation with your love is North or the Northwest. Try occupying a table in the mentioned direction to make your date a memorable one.
hdqwalls
We all love mirror selfies, right? This object reflects on the bond and trust with your partner. If the mirror is placed in front of the bed, it indicates a third person between couples. Take care and avoid the mirror mistake.
Natural light is a key to keep the relationship going. Be it indoors or outdoors, your date can get better with exposure to pleasant sun rays. Also, the entry of natural light into your house helps the bond to stay healthy and nurtured with happiness and calm.
Setting the bedroom right is important. Vastu throws light on what's above the bed as some photographers can attract bad vibrations and negative energy. The couple must avoid placing God paintings right next to the bed, and it can be replaced with a romantic swan image.
Unsplash
Clean room is the secret to a pleasant relationship. Don't litter the space after your naughty moments as it can hinder your love life.
Freepik
Light shades to brighten your mood and strengthen your couple goals.
These tips come from an expert and thus is considered to be helpful in one's life. Manifest these suggestions to blossom your love.