6 Times India Came Agonisingly Close To Securing A Medal But Couldn't Win At Paris Olympics 2024

By: Prathamesh Kharade | August 07, 2024
In a major setback for India's wrestling medal aspirations, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match.
Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.
Manu Bhaker fell short of securing a medal in the women's 25m air pistol shooting final. Despite being among the top three for much of the competition, a series of poor shots near the end caused her to drop to fourth place after a shoot-off against Hungary's Veronika Major.
Lakshya Sen came close to becoming the first male shuttler from India to win an Olympic medal, but his run ended following losses to Denmark’s Victor Axelsen in the semi-final and Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze-medal match.
Arjun Babuta came close to a podium finish in the men's 10m air rifle final, securing fourth place with a score of 208.4. Croatia's Miran Maricic edged him out for the bronze with a score of 209.8, leaving Babuta just 1.4 points shy of a medal.
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat achieved a historic fourth-place finish in the mixed-team archery event. They faced the USA's Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold in the bronze medal match but lost 6-2.
In the skeet mixed team event, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed a bronze medal. They qualified for the bronze medal match with a strong performance in the qualification round, scoring 146 out of 150. However, they fell short 43-44 against China, finishing in fourth place overall.