50-Year-Old Shilpa Shetty's Hot Avatar Proves That Age Is Just A Number

By: Murtuza Iqbal | June 11, 2025

Shilpa Shetty on June 8, 2025 celebrated her 50th birthday.

Instagram

For the birthday celebrations, Shilpa along with her family and friends went to Croatia.

Instagram

Shilpa on Wednesday shared a few pictures from her Croatia vacation and captioned them as, "Carpe diem."

Instagram

The actress was seen in a white beachwear and flaunted her perfectly toned body.

Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is 50 years old, but she proves that age is just a number.

Instagram

Even at 50, she can give young actresses a run for their money.

Instagram

Shilpa had made it to the headlines because of a viral video which claimed that she shouted at a girl in Croatia. However, Raj Kundra clairifed that there was a mismanagement from the restaurant's side.

Instagram

Meanwhile, this picture reminds us of Shilpa's famous Sunday Brunch videos.

Instagram