5 tourist spots to visit in Mumbai during this long weekend

By: Siddhi Chatterjee | August 12, 2022
Gateway of India- It was made in 1924 by George Willet to honor the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Mumbai.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai- One can watch the big cats in a safari cage closely. It is one of the best palces to visit in Mumbai.
Elephanta Caves, Mumbai- If you have a trekker's spirit then this place is for you. Take a one-hour ferry ride from Gateway of India.
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai- This temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Get an enriched spiritual experience here.
Red Carpet Wax Museum, Mumbai- It showcases wax figures of famous figures from different fields like science, politics, sports and world cinema.