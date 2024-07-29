5 Must-Have Lipstick Types In Your Makeup Bag

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 29, 2024
National Lipstick is celebrated every year on July 29. Lipsticks are an essential part of every female's lifestyle.
All images from Canva
Though there are multiple shades and types of lipsticks available, here are five lipstick types you should own.
The classy, glossy lips has taken over the make-up trend. Having a glossy lipstick is a must. It gives your lips a shiny look.
Matte lipsticks have been everybody's favourite from years now. Having a creamy matte laipstick in your bag can be gamechanger.
Glittery lips can always come handy while stepping out in weekends. It can give you a 'I was born ready' look in minutes.
Nude mattes are growing popular, especially amongst young college going and working girls as it is not loud and gives a subtle look.
Bold lipsticks can be risky to apply if you do not know how to pair it with a outfit. But it is must have since a bold lip colour can elevate your entire look.