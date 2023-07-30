5 Lesser-Known Musical Instruments Of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
We celebrate 'Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day' on July 31 every year. On this occasion, take a look at some of the lesser-known musical instruments of India.
Did you say 'veena?' This is a Taus, popularly known as 'mayuri veena' and is peacock-shaped and might carry its feathers too.
Padayani Thappu holds its significance in folk dance carried out in parts of south India.
Chenda, not mridangam, is a traditional musical instrument originating in the state of Kerala.
Ektara, also known as Gopi Yantra and Tumbi, is one of the instruments specific to India and is played especially during religious gatherings or bhajans praising Lord Vishnu.
Ravanahatha which gets its name from Sri Lanka during the rule of King Ravana is one of the uncommon musical instruments that is used by artists in India, especially in Rajasthan.
