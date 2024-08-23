5 Indoor Plants That Can Survive Without Sunlight

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
If you like hvaing an aesthetic home decor and wish to keep a few indoor plants, here are some low maintainance plants that do not need sunlight
All images from Canva
Snake Plant. A hardy plant that can tolerate low light and irregular watering, making it perfect for low-light areas
ZZ plant is known for its glossy leaves and ability to thrive in low light. This plant is nearly indestructible.
Pothos is a a versatile trailing plant that can adapt to various light conditions, including low light
Spider plant is easy to care for and adaptable, spider plants do well in low light and even produce offshoots for propagation
Peace lilies are low-light lovers and are known for their beautiful white blooms. They also purify the air
Philodendrons are low-maintenance plants that can thrive in low light and are great for beginners, someone who has no expireince of dealing with plants or taking care of them