5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School

August 30, 2024
Physical Bullying: This includes acts like pushing, shoving, hitting, or kicking students in the school environment, such as in hallways, playgrounds, or classrooms. It can also involve stealing or damaging personal belongings.
Verbal Bullying: This involves using hurtful language such as name-calling, teasing, making threats, or using derogatory comments. It can occur in person during class or in informal settings like lunchrooms or corridors.
Psychological and Emotional Bullying: In a school context, this might include spreading rumors about a student, excluding them from groups or activities, or making them feel isolated. This can also involve manipulating social circles to ostracize the victim.
Cyberbullying: This form of bullying involves using technology to harass or intimidate. In schools, it can include sending mean or threatening messages via text, social media platforms, or online forums. It can also involve sharing embarrassing or private photos or information without consent.
Social Bullying: This involves damaging a student’s social standing or relationships. Examples include deliberately spreading gossip to tarnish someone’s reputation, encouraging peers to shun or ignore the victim, or sabotaging the victim’s ability to form friendships or participate in group activities.
