5 Foods For Your Dog's Shiny Coat

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 25, 2024

Maintaining healthy and shiny fur on your dog's body keeps them healthy throughout

Here are 5 foods to add in your dog's diet to help them get a shiny coat

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support skin health and give your dog’s coat a glossy sheen

Blueberries are full of antioxidants, they help combat skin-damaging free radicals and reduce inflammation

Packed with protein, biotin, and amino acids, eggs help maintain healthy fur

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which improves skin elasticity and prevents dryness or flakiness

Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, vitamins A, C, and E, they nourish the skin and promote a smooth, soft coat

Thanks For Reading!

