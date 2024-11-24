5 Dreamy Honeymoon Destinations In India For Newlyweds

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 24, 2024
The honeymoon season is officially here! For the newlyweds this winter, India offers an array of stunning honeymoon destinations, including serene beaches, majestic mountains and more
Start your married life with a romantic getaway at these five dreamy honeymoon locations in India this December:
Often called "heaven on earth," Kashmir is a dreamy December honeymoon spot for couples. Enjoy activities like s1hikara rides, skiing, trekking, paragliding, and gondola rides. Don’t miss Pahalgam and Gulmarg for stunning snow-capped views
Next, Kerala is a perfect December honeymoon destination, with Munnar as a highlight. Its waterfalls, backwaters, and breathtaking views create a romantic paradise. Relax with Ayurvedic spa treatments or a couple's retreat in nature. Enjoy activities like staying in a treehouse, boating, trekking, and shopping
Lakshadweep is a hidden gem for a December honeymoon. With its beautiful beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs, it's perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape. Enjoy activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, canoeing, and water skiing
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a perfect honeymoon with their pristine beaches, clear waters, and vibrant marine life. Couples can enjoy activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, and exploring Havelock Island or take a romantic stroll along Radhanagar Beach
Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," is a romantic destination with majestic palaces, tranquil lakes, and a rich history. Couples can stay in palace hotels, enjoy boat rides on Lake Pichola, and explore the City Palace
