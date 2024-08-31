5 Bedtime Habits Every Student Must Inculcate In Their Routine For Higher Grades & Exam Success

By: Siksha M | August 31, 2024
Here are 5 habits every student must inculcate in their daily routine in order to focus on their studies better and prepare themselves to score better.
Relax Before Bed: Do something relaxing, like deep breathing or meditation, to calm your mind. A relaxed mind helps you sleep better, so you wake up refreshed and ready to study.
Revision: Students should develop a habbit of revising the concepts that they have studied throughout the day. This improves memory retention and confirms what you have learned.
Stick to a Sleep Routine: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Getting enough sleep (7-9 hours) helps you stay focused and sharp during your studies.
Set Next Day's Schedule: Making a timteable for the next day a few minute before bed helps plan your day and make you productive.
Turn Off Screens: Avoid using phones, tablets, or computers at least 30 minutes before bed. The light from screens can mess with your sleep, making it harder to concentrate the next day.
