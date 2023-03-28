20 Years of Allu Arjun: 11 popular dance numbers featuring the Stylish Star

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

With exceptional style and dance moves that belong to a league of their own, here's looking at Allu Arjun's best dance numbers that have won our hearts over the years

Aa Ante Amalapuram - Aarya

YouTube

Ringa Ringa - Aarya 2

YouTube

Top Lesi Poddi - Iddarammayilatho

YouTube

Cinema Choopistha Mava - Race Gurram

YouTube

Super Machi - S/O Satyamurthy

YouTube

Blockbuster - Sarrainodu

YouTube

Seeti Maar - DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

YouTube

Iraga Iraga - Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India

YouTube

Butta Bomma - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

YouTube

Ramuloo Ramulaa - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

YouTube

Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda - Pushpa: The Rise

YouTube