20 Years of Allu Arjun: 11 popular dance numbers featuring the Stylish Star

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
With exceptional style and dance moves that belong to a league of their own, here's looking at Allu Arjun's best dance numbers that have won our hearts over the years
Aa Ante Amalapuram - Aarya
Ringa Ringa - Aarya 2
Top Lesi Poddi - Iddarammayilatho
Cinema Choopistha Mava - Race Gurram
Super Machi - S/O Satyamurthy
Blockbuster - Sarrainodu
Seeti Maar - DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham
Iraga Iraga - Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India
Butta Bomma - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Ramuloo Ramulaa - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda - Pushpa: The Rise
