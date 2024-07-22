12 Men Sushmita Sen Was Linked Up With: Rohman Shawl To Lalit Modi

By: Sachin T | July 22, 2024
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. Reportedly, they started dating in 2019. However, Sen recently revealed that she has been single since the last three years and Rohman called her a 'good friend'
In 2022, it was revealed that Sen dated businessman Lalit Modi. In a 2023 interview, the actress called it 'just another phase'. Several pictures of the duo had gone viral on social media platforms
Sen and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt fell in love while filming 'Dastak'. At that time, Bhatt was already married
Sen and actor Randeep Hooda dated for almost three years. The latter had once said that breaking up with the former Miss Universe was the best thing to have happened to him
Sen was linked to Pakistani cricket commentator and coach Wasim Akram when the two hosted a TV show together
Sen was also rumoured to be dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz who has directed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein
If media reports are to be believed, the diva also dated businessman Anil Ambani. However, the two always maintained that they were just good friends
Sen reportedly dated her former manager Bunty Sajdeh at one point. He was also rumoured to be dating actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Sonakshi Sinha
The Aarya actress dated restaurateur Ritik Bhasin for nearly 4 years, and the two were even reportedly ready to get married, before their relationship fell apart
Sen and ad filmmaker Manav Menon were once said to be in a 'serious relationship'. However, things didn't go as planned, and the couple broke up
The actress was even linked up with Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia
Chairman of Mars Foods Sanjay Narang was also one of Sen's many ex-beaus
