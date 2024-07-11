10 Times Kamal Haasan Looked Unrecognisable In Films: Indian 2 To Chachi 420

By: Manisha Karki | July 11, 2024
Kamal Haasan is all set for the release of his next film, Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. He will portray the character of Senapathy again which had earned him the National Award for the Best Actor
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Kamal broke all stereotypes by portraying the female character in Chachi 420, which is also an official remake of his 1996 Tamil movie Avvai Shanmughi
The versatile actor played 10 roles in Dasavatharam, which is marked as one of the most remarkable films of his career
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Kamal Haasan shocked fans with his intriguing performance in Kalki 2898 AD as Supreme Yaskin
Photo courtesy: Instagram
In the historical drama Hey Ram, Kamal played the role of Saketh Ram, an 89-year-old Hindu man on his death bed in Madras
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Kamal nailed double role as Vijay Kumar and Nanda Kumar in psychological thriller Aalavandhan
Photo courtesy: Facebook
The actor has amazed fans with his character Balram Naidu in Dasavatharam and is ready to play the same once again in Sabash Naidu
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Kamal's crime thriller, Vikram, showcased that he is the master of his craft. His entry track went viral on the internet
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Kamal Haasan played the role of an unattractive and mentally unstable man in the film Guna
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Kamal made headlines because of his look as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker in the gangster action drama Thug Life
Photo courtesy: Facebook
