10 times Bollywood actors aced the role of politicians

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Over the years, Bollywood has given us some memorable political characters. Here's a list of 10 actors who have played politicians on screen...
Pankaj Tripathi is all set to play three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic 'ATAL' which will release in 2023
Kangana Ranaut will play former PM Indira Gandhi in her upcoming biopic titled 'Emergency.' The film is all set to release in 2023
Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been roped in to play the iconic character of Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’
Kangana played the role of actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa in the 2021 released film Thalaivii
Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM Narendra Modi in the 2019 released biographical drama film 'PM Narendra Modi'
Katrina Kaif played the role of C.M of Madhya Pradesh in the 2010 political thriller film 'Raajneeti'
Amitabh Bachchan played a powerful patriarch in the political crime thriller film 'Sarkar'
Released in 2022, 'Dasvi' is a social-comedy film in which Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a corrupt politician who lands in jail
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, in the 2019 biographical film 'Thackeray'
Anupam Kher went through a complete physical transformation to portray the role of Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'
Richa Chadda played a politician in the 2021 released political drama 'Madam Chief Minister'
