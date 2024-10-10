10 Must-See Photos from Pratapgad's Spectacular Mashal Mahotsav

By: Rambhau Jagtap | October 10, 2024

A vibrant Mashal Mahotsav was organised at the Pratapgad Fort, located near Mahabaleshwar on Tuesday night

Entertaining fire stunts were performed by the participants on beats of traditional drums

It also witnessed lighting of 365 torches, illuminating the sky

Attendees passionately chanted slogans like "Jai Bhavani... Jai Shivaji," creating a lively and reverent atmosphere

This year’s celebration marked the 15th anniversary of the Mashal Mahotsav

The Mahotsav began following the 350th anniversary of the Bhawani Mata temple at the fort

As the formal puja of Bhawani Mata concluded, traditional instruments signaled the moment to light the torches

Thousands of people were mesmerised by the stunning ceremony, further enhanced by decorative electric lights adorning the fort

The Mashal Mahotsav has been celebrated for the past 15 years, featuring an impressive 365 torches this year