10 most popular Indian movies of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
South Indian films seem to be ruling the roost as nine out of 10 most popular Indian movies on the IMDb list are from southern states starting with RRR which landed the top spot
One of the most controversial films of 2022, The Kashmir Files, ranks second in the list
The third spot on the list was grabbed by the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2
It was followed by Kamal Haasan's Vikram
Rishab Shetty's Kantara made it to the Top 5 in the list
R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on the Indian space scientist Nambi Narayanan, grabbed sixth spot
Major, another biopic on the list, based on the Indian Army officer - Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is on the No 7 spot
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandana-starrer Sita Ramam landed on the eighth spot
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 ranked ninth on the list
777 Charlie also made it to Top 10
