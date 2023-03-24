1 Year of RRR: Significant milestones achieved by the Oscar-winning Telugu film by S.S. Rajamouli starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Academy-Award winning Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' was released on March 25, 2022, following much delay owing to a global pandemic. But, when it did, nobody envisioned the monumental success, it would achieve. Here's looking at the most significant milestones of the film, so far
Starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film directed by S.S. Rajamouli, picked up the Oscar statuette for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
The film became the fourth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, behind following 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2' and 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
It secured the highest Opening day for an Indian film worldwide, beating 'Baahubali 2' starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia
The film earned the most theatrical shares in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
RRR collected Rs 67 crores internationally, on its opening day. Of which, Rs. 42 crores came from the US
'RRR' became the third Indian film To surpass the Rs.1200 crores mark, globally, after 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'. The film also broke the box-office records in Japan
Not just theatrically, but on digital, the film ruled the Netflix viewership as one of the Top 10 films for over 16 weeks, being the only non-English film to achieve this feat