You Won't Spot Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Premier Padminis On Mumbai's Roads From Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
For decades, when picturing Mumbai, one couldn't overlook the iconic "Premier Padmini" taxis, affectionately known as "kaali-peeli." These taxis were more than just a means of transportation; they were an integral part of the city's identity.
However, with the emergence of modern car models and ride-sharing apps, these black-and-yellow taxis has disappeared from streets of Mumbai, following the retirement path previously taken by the renowned red double-decker diesel buses of BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).
Since the city enforces a 20-year age limit for taxis, Mumbai will no longer have any Premier Padmini taxis from today.
Abdul Kareem Karsekar, a resident of Prabhadevi who owns the last registered Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai with registration number MH-01-JA-2556, expressed to PTI, "Yeh Mumbai ki shaan hai aur hamari jaan hai," signifying the pride and attachment Mumbaikars had for these iconic taxis.
While Mumbai currently boasts over 40,000 black-and-yellow cabs, the number was once higher, with approximately 63,000 in the late '90s, including the distinctive blue and silver "cool cabs."
AL Quadros, the general secretary of the Mumbai Taximens Union, reminisced about the Premier Padmini's journey as a taxi, which began in 1964 with the Fiat-1100 Delight model. This powerful 1200-cc car featured a steering-mounted gear shifter and was relatively smaller compared to the "big taxis" like Plymouth, Landmaster, Dodge, and Fiat 1100, which the locals referred to as "dukkar Fiat."
In the 1970s, the model was rebranded as "Premier President" and later as "Premier Padmini," paying homage to the legendary Indian queen Padmini. The car, produced by Premier Automobile Limited (PAL), retained this name until its production ceased in 2001.
It's worth noting that Mahatma Gandhi had recommended to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that the upper part of these taxis should be painted yellow for visibility from a distance, while the lower part should be black to conceal any stains, as noted by Gothoskar.
