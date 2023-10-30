You Won't Spot Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Premier Padminis On Mumbai's Roads From Today

AL Quadros, the general secretary of the Mumbai Taximens Union, reminisced about the Premier Padmini's journey as a taxi, which began in 1964 with the Fiat-1100 Delight model. This powerful 1200-cc car featured a steering-mounted gear shifter and was relatively smaller compared to the "big taxis" like Plymouth, Landmaster, Dodge, and Fiat 1100, which the locals referred to as "dukkar Fiat."

